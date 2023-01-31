January update: warm up with a new bubbling volcano!

Hello Designers,

As the snow falls behind the windows and the weather encourages us to stay home and design aquariums, hiding under cozy blankets, we are here for you with a January update announcement!

What’s new?

To get rid of the winter aura, we have prepared a new decoration: a bubbling volcano! Let’s warm your fish with this unique, animated decor right now! It is a fantastic item that will suit freshwater and saltwater aquariums, so if you don’t own Sea Life DLC yet, there’s an opportunity to change it, as it’s on sale right now! Get it right now and bring back your memories of the hot summer with a 22% discount.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1939750/Aquarium_Designer__Sea_Life/

Join us!

As our community gets bigger, we would like to invite you to our Discord server. We have over 300 enthusiasts of the game and aquarists, so it’s a great place to share your thoughts, ideas, works, and much more!

Just keep swimming, Designers!

Aquarium Designer team