 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brigand: Oaxaca update for 30 January 2023

Version 11.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10431821 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I fixed some world shortcut bugs and deleted a bunch of redundant object DBO and X model files in the story assets folders. Also, your Mom is a redundant X model asset file.

Complete list of fixes:

SCRIPT:
-Fixed pump switches on Oil Platform so they can't be triggered from outside the shaft (checks player position).

RESOURCES:
-Deleted lots of redundant model files (X and DBO) from the story folders, because they already exist in the DEFAULT assets folder.

STORY FILES: (requires starting a new game)
-Fixed accidental shortcut from Mad Dog Gorge to Scumlands (which would break the story).

Changed files in this update

Brigand: Oaxaca Depot 652411
  • Loading history…
Brigand: Panama (709830) Depot Depot 709830
  • Loading history…
Brigand: Nightmare (1667070) Depot Depot 1667070
  • Loading history…
Brigand: Battles (2174110) Depot Depot 2174110
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link