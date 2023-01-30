Version 11.4

I fixed some world shortcut bugs and deleted a bunch of redundant object DBO and X model files in the story assets folders. Also, your Mom is a redundant X model asset file.
Complete list of fixes:
SCRIPT:
-Fixed pump switches on Oil Platform so they can't be triggered from outside the shaft (checks player position).
RESOURCES:
-Deleted lots of redundant model files (X and DBO) from the story folders, because they already exist in the DEFAULT assets folder.
STORY FILES: (requires starting a new game)
-Fixed accidental shortcut from Mad Dog Gorge to Scumlands (which would break the story).
Changed files in this update