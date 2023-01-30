Update 0.42 - Big Boss Update!

What's new:
- New Big Boss Mission!
- New cockpit smoke hazard
- Network play fixes
- Various other tweaks and fixes
Join our discord and let us know what you think <3
Discord: https://bit.ly/discordskysquadron
