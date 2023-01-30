 Skip to content

Sky Squadron update for 30 January 2023

Update 0.42 - Big Boss Update!

Update 0.42 - Big Boss Update! · Build 10431744 · Last edited by Wendy

What's new:

  • New Big Boss Mission!
  • New cockpit smoke hazard
  • Network play fixes
  • Various other tweaks and fixes

