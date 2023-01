Share · View all patches · Build 10431641 · Last edited 30 January 2023 – 05:32:10 UTC by Wendy

-Fixed Ambient Track Triggers in the Catacombs and in the Ashes

-Added Blood-Mush Sprite to the Blink ability

-Sharpened ladder and Grip Sprites

-Changed the design of some rooms in the Chambers Area

-Added a New Ambient Track for the Chambers Area to replace the prior track

-Made various aesthetic improvements throughout