- Fix the bug: big thunder monkey second stage, poop will not disappear.
- Adjusted the prompt when turning off the automatic butt slam.
- Other minor repairs and changes, not worth mentioning.
Bing in Wonderland update for 30 January 2023
1.1.21
Patchnotes via Steam Community
