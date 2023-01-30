 Skip to content

Bing in Wonderland update for 30 January 2023

1.1.21

1.1.21

Build 10431605 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix the bug: big thunder monkey second stage, poop will not disappear.
  • Adjusted the prompt when turning off the automatic butt slam.
  • Other minor repairs and changes, not worth mentioning.

