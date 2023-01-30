 Skip to content

Space Wreck update for 30 January 2023

Hotfix 1.2.28 - Cannot walk issue

Some players have reported issues when the character is unable to move after using stairs or an elevator.

This fix should prevent the issue and attempt to fix the save game.

