Jitsumi Game Booster 2.0: A Major Upgrade for Enhanced Gaming Experience

The wait is finally over! Jitsumi Game Booster is proud to announce the major update of our software, featuring a complete recode and reworking of the entire system. We have listened to our users and have made significant improvements to provide you with an exceptional gaming experience.

Here's what's new:

A brand new UI that is modern, sleek and user-friendly

An updated performance monitor that tracks all your CPU cores, overall performance, RAM and GPU usage, and GPU temperatures

A brand new NVIDIA tab that allows you to tweak and change every NVIDIA setting with ease

A better game detection system to ensure you never miss a beat

Almost all bugs fixed for a smooth and uninterrupted gaming experience

A brand new config tab that allows you to whitelist and blacklist programs

All settings are now saved whenever you restart the program

The window tab has been reworked for a more efficient experience

Cleaning and defragging of drives improved and less prone to bugs

Get ready to take control of your gaming system and unleash its full potential with Jitsumi Game Booster 2.0. Download now and experience the difference!