Many Minigames update for 30 January 2023

New Minigame Pose Match - Weekly Update Jan 29

Share · View all patches · Build 10431395 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's my pleasure to announce the 34th minigame. Inspired by maninthedark.com, this game involves matching a pose by positioning your mouse just right. This update includes some other minor fixes.

