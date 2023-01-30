V0.0.0.10 Update on January 30

Fixed the problem of not being able to enshrine a magic weapon

Fixed an issue where the Angle would reset to 0 after being rotated when placing buildings (tips: Angle needed to be adjusted).

Optimized the logic of restoring the attributes of disciples in the Buddhist gate

Added manual assignment for disciples to receive contributions

Fixed an issue where the skill bird would crash

Added content of science and technology tree: increase the number of alchemy furnace and organ cabinet construction