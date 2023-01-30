 Skip to content

山门与幻境 update for 30 January 2023

V0.0.0.10 Update on January 30

  1. Fixed the problem of not being able to enshrine a magic weapon

  2. Fixed an issue where the Angle would reset to 0 after being rotated when placing buildings (tips: Angle needed to be adjusted).

  3. Optimized the logic of restoring the attributes of disciples in the Buddhist gate

  4. Added manual assignment for disciples to receive contributions

  5. Fixed an issue where the skill bird would crash

  6. Added content of science and technology tree: increase the number of alchemy furnace and organ cabinet construction

  7. Fixed the problem of model displacement during the construction of individual wing model

