Fixed the problem of not being able to enshrine a magic weapon
Fixed an issue where the Angle would reset to 0 after being rotated when placing buildings (tips: Angle needed to be adjusted).
Optimized the logic of restoring the attributes of disciples in the Buddhist gate
Added manual assignment for disciples to receive contributions
Fixed an issue where the skill bird would crash
Added content of science and technology tree: increase the number of alchemy furnace and organ cabinet construction
Fixed the problem of model displacement during the construction of individual wing model
山门与幻境 update for 30 January 2023
V0.0.0.10 Update on January 30
