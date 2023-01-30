 Skip to content

Straya update for 30 January 2023

Update v0.84

30 January 2023

Fixed - Issue when pausing game while backpack is open.
Fixed - Swarms no longer enter 'no weapon' areas.
Fixed - Horse collision / large sheds.
Changed - Spear now a bit easier to find when thrown far.
Added - Show in Controls menu throw / cancel spear.
Added - Quick keys implemented for Quick Belt items.
Remove unused setting in menu.

NOTE : This is expected to be the last update for the v0.8 release unless severe issues are found.
Development focus is now with the next job / area for update v0.9.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.

