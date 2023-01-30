Siege Battle Test update 30 January 2022

Hello everyone!
Sorry for the long wait! To make siege battles possible I had to rewrite how units collide and move around, but you can expect more regular updates again.
This updates include a tier 1 fortification siege battle in the skirmish mode. You can access it from the skirmish menu. It also includes, among other things, a level system, stat tracking and more permanence for lance sergeants. It also implements the first of many historically accurate assets to come, a 13th century romanesque church made by a talented 3d modeler.
Some heraldry emblems have, in advance to a big heraldry update, received a new look. A heraldic artist, that knows a lot about the 13th century low countries, has created new emblems for Holland and Gelre that are more in line with heraldry that was used during this era.
The tutorial campaign is disabled for now as the information given was starting to get behind pretty far on the actual developments on the game. I need to find a way to distribute gameplay information to new players in a way that grows more organically with the game.
Siege battles
This update lays the foundations for siege battles. You can create siege engines and attach formations to them to assault enemy castles and fortifications. When in a siege you win by eliminating all enemy formations. Damaging the castle itself will still give a morale penalty to the defenders.
Expect this to be a experimental gamemode for now. You will encounter bugs and odd behavior. Reporting this will always be appreciated!
Unit level system
Units now earn experience for kills and battles fought. When recruiting new units their placement will be sloppy and they won't fight optimally. When progressing towards level 5 they will start holding a tigther formation and fight better. Units now also save the amount of deaths they have suffered and will muster 10% of new recruits per season.
You can access unit details along with their level progress by right clicking a unit and selecting unit details. You can still transfer units from the unit detail screen.
Ranged unit sidearms
Instead of fleeing, Ranged units will now draw a sidearm and stand their ground. When a ranged unit has their sidearm drawn they will behave as a melee formation.
Full changelog:
- Implement fortified keep siege alpha
- Disabled tutorial campaign
- Show weather unit effects in prebattle interface
- add triangular shield to chivalric units
- Fix one handed melee stance
- disable non chivalric sergeant models for custom factions
- add court staff tab to throne room screen
- scale unit minimum location disorganisation against unit level
- Add Formation health info to unit details
- Formations heal 10% every season
- Formations retain their deaths after battle
- scale food cost along with money cost modifier
- Set formation sergeant as correct sergeant model
- can disband and view unit details when unit is busy
- Add historically accurate romanesque church
- Show sergeants experience and level in afterbattle screen
- Sergeant xp needed scales directly against monthly cost scaling
- Change transfer unit to unit details screen with unit experience and commander info
- Sergeants keep track of kills
- Add level system to sergeants
- Tweak mounted player animations
- Fix some options not being saved properly
- set new icon and description for trebuchet when siege defender
- Formations now only make volley start sounds when actually targeting a formation
- Fix player getting knocked down after dismounting horse
- Fixed possession of melee units
- Tweak formation charge behavior
- add new saddle to horses
- Fix bug causing player to be stuck when spawning a formation proxy fails
- Add kletsies to Frisian troops
- Add siege weapon for siege defenders
- Fix arrow rotation on shields
- Allow player to pick battle side, season, year and weather when starting skirmish battle
- Only charge into other formation when direction to other formation is smaller than 50 degrees from the direction the formation was charging to another formation
- Cycle formation shape during deployment with spacebar/left trigger
- Prevent player from being thrown out of the level when dismounting horse
- Fix proxy player spawning
- Fix shield in hand placement for frisians
- Fix spears clipping shields for all militia units
- Fix hand placement of cavalry melee weapons on new unit models
- Fix unique unit ID not generating from hired sergeants
- Give ranged units a sidearm. They will draw a secondary weapon when attacked in melee. The formation will behave as a melee formation after this.
- Add heraldry for Herman
- Add new Heraldry for Holland
- Add new Heraldry for Gelre
- Fix prebattle unit placement bounds
- Show a red area to indicate where you can't place formations
- Can't place units in deep water during prebattle deployment
- Fix bug causing archer stakes to float when placed on top of eachother
- Set default screenmode to fullscreen
- Fix bug causing saved movement mappings to not load on game startup
- Optimise landscape grass
- Add wheat in spring and summer to farmlands
- Improve snow horse footstep particles
- Rename and rebalance chivalric units
- Remove elite crossbow unit
- Add crowned helmet to custom lord options
- add mitre to custom lord options
- Add formationshape command, cycle between line, square and ranks
- Add flank command, send unit to flank
- Optimize unit pathfinding
- Extend unit melee collision
- Fix crashes when playing certain animations
Changed files in this update