Siege Battle Test update 30 January 2022

Hello everyone!

Sorry for the long wait! To make siege battles possible I had to rewrite how units collide and move around, but you can expect more regular updates again.

This updates include a tier 1 fortification siege battle in the skirmish mode. You can access it from the skirmish menu. It also includes, among other things, a level system, stat tracking and more permanence for lance sergeants. It also implements the first of many historically accurate assets to come, a 13th century romanesque church made by a talented 3d modeler.

Some heraldry emblems have, in advance to a big heraldry update, received a new look. A heraldic artist, that knows a lot about the 13th century low countries, has created new emblems for Holland and Gelre that are more in line with heraldry that was used during this era.

The tutorial campaign is disabled for now as the information given was starting to get behind pretty far on the actual developments on the game. I need to find a way to distribute gameplay information to new players in a way that grows more organically with the game.

Siege battles



This update lays the foundations for siege battles. You can create siege engines and attach formations to them to assault enemy castles and fortifications. When in a siege you win by eliminating all enemy formations. Damaging the castle itself will still give a morale penalty to the defenders.

Expect this to be a experimental gamemode for now. You will encounter bugs and odd behavior. Reporting this will always be appreciated!

Unit level system



Units now earn experience for kills and battles fought. When recruiting new units their placement will be sloppy and they won't fight optimally. When progressing towards level 5 they will start holding a tigther formation and fight better. Units now also save the amount of deaths they have suffered and will muster 10% of new recruits per season.

You can access unit details along with their level progress by right clicking a unit and selecting unit details. You can still transfer units from the unit detail screen.

Ranged unit sidearms

Instead of fleeing, Ranged units will now draw a sidearm and stand their ground. When a ranged unit has their sidearm drawn they will behave as a melee formation.

Full changelog: