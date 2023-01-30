Version 0.911 Update (Hotfix)

Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where Noel's Fightning Feet was starting up faster than it was supposed to in some cases.
- Lewis will now properly do his alternate B combo animation after connecting with a j.B.
- Jerma Lewis will no longer appear to morph into his Paul after connecting with j.B.
- Jerma Nick will no longer appear to morph into normal Nick during his throw whiff.
- Fixed a softlock that would sometimes occur in Bullet mode when a player started their turn too quickly after a knockdown.
These bugs were all found by community members on the Mega Knockdown Discord. If you ever encounter a bug in-game, or you just have some feedback for the dev team, simply press F8 in-game to send us a message directly.
Changed files in this update