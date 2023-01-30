 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mega Knockdown update for 30 January 2023

Version 0.911 Update (Hotfix)

Share · View all patches · Build 10431217 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where Noel's Fightning Feet was starting up faster than it was supposed to in some cases.
  • Lewis will now properly do his alternate B combo animation after connecting with a j.B.
  • Jerma Lewis will no longer appear to morph into his Paul after connecting with j.B.
  • Jerma Nick will no longer appear to morph into normal Nick during his throw whiff.
  • Fixed a softlock that would sometimes occur in Bullet mode when a player started their turn too quickly after a knockdown.

These bugs were all found by community members on the Mega Knockdown Discord. If you ever encounter a bug in-game, or you just have some feedback for the dev team, simply press F8 in-game to send us a message directly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1492751
  • Loading history…
Depot 1492753
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link