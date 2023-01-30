Version 0.911 Update (Hotfix)

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Noel's Fightning Feet was starting up faster than it was supposed to in some cases.

Lewis will now properly do his alternate B combo animation after connecting with a j.B.

Jerma Lewis will no longer appear to morph into his Paul after connecting with j.B.

Jerma Nick will no longer appear to morph into normal Nick during his throw whiff.

Fixed a softlock that would sometimes occur in Bullet mode when a player started their turn too quickly after a knockdown.

These bugs were all found by community members on the Mega Knockdown Discord. If you ever encounter a bug in-game, or you just have some feedback for the dev team, simply press F8 in-game to send us a message directly.