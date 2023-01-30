 Skip to content

Our Casual Battlefield update for 30 January 2023

Update ver.1.0.2

Update ver.1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following improvements have been made for a more comfortable play.

  • Change the layout of shop items and character selection

We hope you continue to enjoy Our Casual Battlefield!

Changed files in this update

