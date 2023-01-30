Update 20.8.7 Live!

Welcome back Miolhrians!
20.8.7 Update is here, and we have a lot to add with fixes and add ons for our last update!!! ...so...here we go...
Now this update will include....
I want to thank everyone again and also a helper who donated quite a bit to keep use going with our biggest update to include so...much!!!
-Multiple Items Update with 2 New pets to obtains!
-New Trance ability disable you from fleeing battle!
-New Rage ability returns your pet back to its device forcing you to battle alone!
-Hidden ability coming soon! (Allow you to not be seen by Z's in POI's)
-Hidden ability can be used in crates!
-Hidden last 25 steps
-Enemies Levels are now displayed before battle!
-Multiple NEW pets are Craft able!
-Update many items and some you can use for other purposes!
-Environmental Updates!
-Story Mode Video Updated!
-Mood Detector can now be used to check pets' status!
-Website Update!
-Looters, Raiders and Bandits abilities have been Updated!
-Vending machine prices adjusted!
-Shop Update!
-This includes some prices and Inventory!
-Loot containers updated!
-More hidden loot added!
-Multiple Icons updated!
-and multiple other fixes!
Work in Progress...still need to finish a few things before I can give an update for this..
If you have any issue, please note below!
Thanks again for being an awesome community and keep on surviving!!!
stay tuned...
Have a Great Night and Survive Well!
Changed files in this update