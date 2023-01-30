Cue Club 2 Update 30.01.23

Hi everyone,
In today's update we've brought together a range of improvements and fixes to various aspects of the game including controls, multiplayer and menus. Please see below for a full breakdown of the recent changes.
CONTROLS
-
Added a new control method which uses the 'C' key plus mouse movement for cueing action. Press and hold the key while sliding the mouse forwards and back. Can be used with 'Automatic', 'Manual' and 'Button' cue control settings. Some may find this offers a more natural two-handed approach to gameplay. Also works well with 'Fast Aiming' mode enabled (see 'Options > Controls > Basic Settings').
-
Key 'O' (letter O) has now been mapped to reset spin to the axis origin (centre position).
-
Fixed an issue where the right mouse button could be used to play a shot when the 'Button' mode was set for cue control. This method allows cueing by clicking the 'Play' button on the control panel. 'Automatic' or 'Manual' cueing methods should be selected if you prefer to use mouse clicks to play a shot.
MULTIPLAYER
-
Added separate save options for 'Table Size', 'Pocket Shape' and 'Ball Size' when playing on a US pool table, European pool table or snooker table. For clarity, these three options now state which table is currently selected. Note: after the update has installed you may need to reconfigure these settings from within the lobby.
-
Settings for aim lines have been moved to page 2 of the lobby control panel.
-
Game now displays a pause screen when returning to the table from the multiplayer lobby.
-
Potential fix for a rare synchronisation issue that could very occasionally disrupt an online game between two human players.
MENUS
-
Added a cancel button to live chat when the menu is activated using the '1' or 'F1' key.
-
Changed 'Table Size' button to 'Tables & Equipment', which is shown at the bottom of the menu when choosing game type. Clicking the button gives quick access to more features including table options, ball sets, cues and chalk.
-
Fixed an issue where the 'Alt' icon in keyboard controls menu was reversed when mouse buttons were set up in Windows for left-handed users.
-
Selecting the 'Rack Balls' menu option in practice mode, slam and speed pool now presents a confirmation screen.
-
Various improvements to localised text.
-
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
