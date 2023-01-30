Cue Club 2 Update 30.01.23

Hi everyone,

In today's update we've brought together a range of improvements and fixes to various aspects of the game including controls, multiplayer and menus. Please see below for a full breakdown of the recent changes.

CONTROLS

Added a new control method which uses the 'C' key plus mouse movement for cueing action. Press and hold the key while sliding the mouse forwards and back. Can be used with 'Automatic', 'Manual' and 'Button' cue control settings. Some may find this offers a more natural two-handed approach to gameplay. Also works well with 'Fast Aiming' mode enabled (see 'Options > Controls > Basic Settings').

Key 'O' (letter O) has now been mapped to reset spin to the axis origin (centre position).