Zombie Slapper Update 0.2.2 Patch Notes

This update tackles various bugs that have come up over the last couple of weeks as well as some bugs that have been in the game since release. Check out the patch notes below for full details.

<Adjustments>

Increased the overall speed of running zombies as part of the fix for the zombie collision bug fix.

<Bug Fixes>

Fixed the long standing zombie collisions bug. Zombies should no longer push the player up and out of the horde or through obstacles.

Note: This change caused zombie pathing to be a little less intelligent, overall though it is much better I think.