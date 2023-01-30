Zombie Slapper Update 0.2.2 Patch Notes

This update tackles various bugs that have come up over the last couple of weeks as well as some bugs that have been in the game since release. Check out the patch notes below for full details.
<Adjustments>
- Increased the overall speed of running zombies as part of the fix for the zombie collision bug fix.
<Bug Fixes>
- Fixed the long standing zombie collisions bug. Zombies should no longer push the player up and out of the horde or through obstacles.
- Note: This change caused zombie pathing to be a little less intelligent, overall though it is much better I think.
- Fixed the jittery movement of the zombies while they were running.
- Fixed an bug that would not let the player fill up the gas can.
- Fixed a bug that would not reset the damage screen for the player on death with an extra life.
- Fixed a bug that would make base zombies not attack the fences during the defense phase of the easter egg.
- Made it so the super zombies that spawn after the church phase of the easter egg will reset and respawn if a player dies with an extra life.
- Fixed an issue that would cause the camera to go through the outer walls of the map.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the player to float inside of the church, that one probably wasn't caused by the angry zombie spirits you keep burning...
- Fixed an issue that would allow zombies to pass through the fences around the relay tower.
- Fixed a placement issue for the Orb of Flame after beating the Easter Egg Boss Fight.
