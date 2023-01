Share · View all patches · Build 10431044 · Last edited 30 January 2023 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy

The new character models are here!

Additions:

-All gameplay character models replaced with the new ones; (the cutscene ones haven't been replaced yet)

-Improved Kimo's jumping and idle animations;

-Tweaked other animations;

Bug Fixes:

-Gas station pumps not being damaged by bullets;