Hotfix - Patch 1.0.6b

[Gamepad Support]
• Greatly enhanced Gamepad interface selection highlights - now it should be very obvious which interface object is being selected by a gamepad.
• Added support for the Gamepad Back button - Now you can press B (Gamepad Right button) to close the currently opened menu screen.
• Added support for showing Gamepad key bindings on the Heads up Display - No more guessing or checking menus to know the controls.
• Fixed an issue where Gamepad selections would work alongside the KB+mouse, which created certain confusion for KB+Mouse users (also it looked kinda bad).
• Fixed an issue where the gamepad would stop working when the screen was brought out of focus, and then back into focus (Either because of alt-tabbing or interacting with another monitor in multi-monitor setups)
• Fixed an issue where the mouse pointer would stay on the screen when a gamepad was being used.
[Balancing]
• Rebalanced the Plaguebringer's Wasps, making them slightly stronger. (Developer Note: Now they should create swarms appropriately.)
[Misc]
• Added a "How to Play" menu - you can access it from the main menu for extra gameplay tips - It should also show up the first time you play the game.
• Changed the dialog from the chest from "Continue" to "Loot All", as some players were getting confused, thinking they could only pick one of the items.
