3D Joys update for 30 January 2023

3D Joys 0.2.9b (Left Hand Animation when gripping FIXED)

Version 0.2.9b

  • Left Hand Animation when gripping actually happens now

  • Scoreboard now goes back to the original position when not using the joysticks

  • baked the lighting for the cube in front of you

