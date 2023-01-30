3D Joys 0.2.9b (Left Hand Animation when gripping FIXED)

Version 0.2.9b
-
Left Hand Animation when gripping actually happens now
-
Scoreboard now goes back to the original position when not using the joysticks
-
baked the lighting for the cube in front of you
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Version 0.2.9b
Left Hand Animation when gripping actually happens now
Scoreboard now goes back to the original position when not using the joysticks
baked the lighting for the cube in front of you
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update