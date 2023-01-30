 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Exipelago update for 30 January 2023

v00.01.38

Share · View all patches · Build 10430924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • A more final Condition System is now in place
  • Wall-mounted items will now auto-align to a close wall

Bugfixes:

  • after loading a game, there was a wrong information about no bed found
  • Dig Tool Info Window will now display another info about villager height
  • weird selection marker in Condition Tab of Villagers
  • possible fault with oversized items and action locations (does not relate to stock content)
  • issue with locked items & tiles when canceling an order in the workshop window
  • The stock oven asset now needs a vertical clearance of at least 2 blocks (should be 3, but I dont wanna stress you out)

Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-38.27/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1948541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link