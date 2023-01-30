Features:
- A more final Condition System is now in place
- Wall-mounted items will now auto-align to a close wall
Bugfixes:
- after loading a game, there was a wrong information about no bed found
- Dig Tool Info Window will now display another info about villager height
- weird selection marker in Condition Tab of Villagers
- possible fault with oversized items and action locations (does not relate to stock content)
- issue with locked items & tiles when canceling an order in the workshop window
- The stock oven asset now needs a vertical clearance of at least 2 blocks (should be 3, but I dont wanna stress you out)
Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-38.27/
Changed files in this update