Anica update for 30 January 2023

Anica v2.1 - Minor Bug Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix the bug where sada-chan appear on it's own

-Fix the bug where Stage 10 (Elder Niu) boss fight will instant trigger boss special skill after you kill it before it cast skill on previous battle.

