 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Feisty Festivities update for 30 January 2023

Update 1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10430901 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEWLY ADDED

  • Added sprinting.

    • Increases speed (obviously).
    • Dynamically changed FOV.
    • You can hold L-Shift to sprint.

  • Added randomized spawns.

  • Replaced the 4th map that no one cares about with a new map (the new map is epic).

CHANGES & QUALITY OF LIFE

  • Changed main menu.

    • Added new font.
    • Removed header and side panel.
    • Added profile button.
    • Revamped match creation and room menus.
    • New music (courtesy of Context Sensitive).

  • Changed graphics slightly (lighting and post-processing - might not be noticeable).
  • Changes to snowball system.
  • Slightly increased the angle in which you can throw snowball.
  • Increased weapon sway.

SNOWBALL SYSTEM CHANGES

Considering the maps are no longer winter-themed and there is no snow on the ground, I decided to change the system to where it makes sense logically.

  • Removed the ability to pickup snowballs wherever you are.
  • Added snowball piles around the map where you can pickup a max of 5 snowballs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2228321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link