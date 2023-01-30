Update 1.3.0

NEWLY ADDED
Added sprinting.
- Increases speed (obviously).
- Dynamically changed FOV.
- You can hold L-Shift to sprint.
Added randomized spawns.
Replaced the 4th map that no one cares about with a new map (the new map is epic).
CHANGES & QUALITY OF LIFE
Changed main menu.
- Added new font.
- Removed header and side panel.
- Added profile button.
- Revamped match creation and room menus.
- New music (courtesy of Context Sensitive).
- Changed graphics slightly (lighting and post-processing - might not be noticeable).
- Changes to snowball system.
- Slightly increased the angle in which you can throw snowball.
- Increased weapon sway.
SNOWBALL SYSTEM CHANGES
Considering the maps are no longer winter-themed and there is no snow on the ground, I decided to change the system to where it makes sense logically.
- Removed the ability to pickup snowballs wherever you are.
- Added snowball piles around the map where you can pickup a max of 5 snowballs.
