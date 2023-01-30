Update 1.3.0

NEWLY ADDED

Added sprinting. Increases speed (obviously). Dynamically changed FOV. You can hold L-Shift to sprint.

Added randomized spawns.

Replaced the 4th map that no one cares about with a new map (the new map is epic).

CHANGES & QUALITY OF LIFE

Changed main menu. Added new font. Removed header and side panel. Added profile button. Revamped match creation and room menus. New music (courtesy of Context Sensitive).



Changed graphics slightly (lighting and post-processing - might not be noticeable).

Changes to snowball system.

Slightly increased the angle in which you can throw snowball.

Increased weapon sway.

SNOWBALL SYSTEM CHANGES

Considering the maps are no longer winter-themed and there is no snow on the ground, I decided to change the system to where it makes sense logically.