v.2.0.7 (January 29, 2023)

Added: Tilesets now have a Name property that can be set. These names are now used when exporting so that the texture filenames remain consistent. The names can be set in the tileset's material properties panel.

Added: Double-clicking on tilesets in the tileset list will open their material properties.

Added: Texture Prefix setting now has a "None" option to disable prefixes on the textures. This is set by default, but you can still choose "Custom" or "Project name."

Fixed: Right-clicking the names of items in the Scene panel wouldn't open the context-menus. This bug seemed to have been introduced in a recent version, but it should be fixed now.

Fixed: Importing .c3dp files would sometimes fail to create prefab objects if loading a lot of tilesets.

Fixed: Undoing the importation of a .c3dp file would fail if there was a redo state for adding an instance of it to the scene.

Fixed: Hovering over dropdown menus in the Settings would unfocus input boxes.

