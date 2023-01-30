 Skip to content

Rogue Station update for 30 January 2023

Update 0.1.3

Build 10430815

V0.1.3

Features:

  • Added WASD/Arrow movement in game.

Fixes:

  • Fixed prog block when losing at the same time as an event is triggered.
  • Fixed SFX overlap in mercenary missions.
  • Fixed bug where life support getting damage on enemy ship was not cutting off oxygen.
  • Fixed issue with tasks not being assigned correctly when assigning characters to larger components.
  • Fixed issue where Rank perks are being offered for locked components.
  • Fixed FTUX issue where the center enemy shortcut no longer works after the last tip.

Misc:

  • Renamed the delete button to sell.
  • Added visual help for power cost before building components.
  • Reworked power UI display on the status bar.

Balance:

Characters:
  • Greatly increase character skill level up speed.
Systems:
  • Shields: Increased damage block.
  • Shields: Reduced replenish per seconds gain when upgrading.
  • Shields: Increased upgrade costs.
  • Life Support: Change the system’s Operation Ratio from being linear to ease in expo. In short the system loses most of its effectiveness after only a small amount of damage (opposite of the generator). The goal is to make it easier to suffocate a ship and add more importance to life support/Oxygen management in general.
Weapons:
  • Artillery: Reduced upgrade cost/time.
  • Artillery: Increased accuracy a lot.
  • Machine Gun: Increased fire rate.
  • Buffed 2 Artillery perks.

