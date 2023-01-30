Update 0.1.3

V0.1.3
Features:
- Added WASD/Arrow movement in game.
Fixes:
- Fixed prog block when losing at the same time as an event is triggered.
- Fixed SFX overlap in mercenary missions.
- Fixed bug where life support getting damage on enemy ship was not cutting off oxygen.
- Fixed issue with tasks not being assigned correctly when assigning characters to larger components.
- Fixed issue where Rank perks are being offered for locked components.
- Fixed FTUX issue where the center enemy shortcut no longer works after the last tip.
Misc:
- Renamed the delete button to sell.
- Added visual help for power cost before building components.
- Reworked power UI display on the status bar.
Balance:
Characters:
- Greatly increase character skill level up speed.
Systems:
- Shields: Increased damage block.
- Shields: Reduced replenish per seconds gain when upgrading.
- Shields: Increased upgrade costs.
- Life Support: Change the system’s Operation Ratio from being linear to ease in expo. In short the system loses most of its effectiveness after only a small amount of damage (opposite of the generator). The goal is to make it easier to suffocate a ship and add more importance to life support/Oxygen management in general.
Weapons:
- Artillery: Reduced upgrade cost/time.
- Artillery: Increased accuracy a lot.
- Machine Gun: Increased fire rate.
- Buffed 2 Artillery perks.
Changed files in this update