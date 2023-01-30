「Version 1.0.5」Update

Dear Tristia fans,

Thank you for supporting "Tristia:legacy." We are pleased to announce the release of "Version 1.0.5" today, which fixes several bugs in the text and UI.

The update details are as follows.

Bug fixes

.

Fixed text overflow issue in English.

Adjusted UI display in English.

Fixed the issue where the butcher shop would not appear when starting the game in English.

Fixed an issue where item descriptions were incorrect.

Fixed problem with bad resolution of logo

Fixed typos.

Fixed some performance expressions.

Also, we have two last new bits of information to share!

(1) Skip feature

Many Tristia fans have asked for the ability to skip when doing their second or their runs. We are working on a solution to this issue and will be adding a skip function shortly.

We hope you will give us a little more time.

(2) Demo

We have released the long-awaited demo version today as well 🎉

Both lagacy and restore are available, and we hope you will spread the words out so more people can enjoy these two titles!

Thank you for your support and please let us know if there are any other issues.

Regards,