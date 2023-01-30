Finding America: The Pacific Northwest is NOW AVAILABLE!

Say hello to America's Pacific Northwest region! Strap in as we take you on a journey from Washington's orchards to the iconic Oregon Trail, from famous locations to hidden gems—and then further!

Behold the sights of the Pacific Northwest, all done in a Hidden Object style.

Play over 30 fun minigames, all connected to the Pacific Northwest!

Pick up fun facts about the region!

Comes with wallpapers and a full soundtrack.

Maximize your vacation with Unlimited Mode!

Enjoy one stunning chapter after another and experience all that the Pacific Northwest has in store in this all-American Hidden Object game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2221620/Finding_America_The_Pacific_Northwest/