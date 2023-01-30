 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Finding America: The Pacific Northwest update for 30 January 2023

Finding America: The Pacific Northwest is NOW AVAILABLE!

Share · View all patches · Build 10430727 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Say hello to America's Pacific Northwest region! Strap in as we take you on a journey from Washington's orchards to the iconic Oregon Trail, from famous locations to hidden gems—and then further!

Behold the sights of the Pacific Northwest, all done in a Hidden Object style.

  • Play over 30 fun minigames, all connected to the Pacific Northwest!
  • Pick up fun facts about the region!
  • Comes with wallpapers and a full soundtrack.
  • Maximize your vacation with Unlimited Mode!

Enjoy one stunning chapter after another and experience all that the Pacific Northwest has in store in this all-American Hidden Object game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2221620/Finding_America_The_Pacific_Northwest/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link