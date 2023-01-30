- Added a new final puzzle
- Turbo button to speed up simulation
- Auto-select offending line on compilation error
- Fix solution slots for unsolved puzzles
- Click to toggle watch for arbitrary memory cells
- Filter (high) outliers out of charts
- More in-depth tests for most puzzles
- Many bug fixes
SIC-1 update for 30 January 2023
Patch Notes for Jan 29
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update