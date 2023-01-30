 Skip to content

SIC-1 update for 30 January 2023

Patch Notes for Jan 29

  • Added a new final puzzle
  • Turbo button to speed up simulation
  • Auto-select offending line on compilation error
  • Fix solution slots for unsolved puzzles
  • Click to toggle watch for arbitrary memory cells
  • Filter (high) outliers out of charts
  • More in-depth tests for most puzzles
  • Many bug fixes

