 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Junebug vs. Evil update for 30 January 2023

Character Customization!

Share · View all patches · Build 10430718 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.3 adds character customization for Junebug. This change, along with the new Endless Mode lobby menu, sets the foundation for upcoming additions including new cosmetics, characters, maps, and (crossing fingers) multiplayer!

The following updates will focus on the additions mentioned above. I'm very excited to get to this stage of development. I'm taking a deep dive into the mechanics of Endless Mode, specifically how waves work to smooth out the gameplay loop. Meanwhile, I'll be looking into new enemies and multiplayer early this year.

See you in February!

Changed files in this update

Junebug vs. Evil Content Depot 1667591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link