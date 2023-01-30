Update 0.3 adds character customization for Junebug. This change, along with the new Endless Mode lobby menu, sets the foundation for upcoming additions including new cosmetics, characters, maps, and (crossing fingers) multiplayer!

The following updates will focus on the additions mentioned above. I'm very excited to get to this stage of development. I'm taking a deep dive into the mechanics of Endless Mode, specifically how waves work to smooth out the gameplay loop. Meanwhile, I'll be looking into new enemies and multiplayer early this year.

See you in February!