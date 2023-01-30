Friend or Foe Patch Notes [BU07]

Hello everyone! Hope you had a good weekend.

Here’s another patch coming your way, with some additional information at the end about some of the changes you might experience.

New

Added an option to build torches on walls.

Added a new buildable storage chest made with planks.

Added the option to skip the intro with any key pressed / mouse click.

Added highlight to show which quickslot is currently selected.

Adjusted the brightness of the moon to make nights darker.

Hitting boulders now add stones directly to the inventory.

Cutting trees now adds leaves and sticks directly to the inventory.

Building structures that have not been finished no longer block players.

Fixes

Fixed a bug where player could not craft more than one torch.

Fixed a bug where torches would disappear from the inventory when crafting another weapon.

Fixed a bug where player could not lit the torch.

Fixed a bug where player could not move torches into another inventory slot.

Fixed a bug where placing decoration would remove resources from the inventory when placed.

Fixed a bug where selected structure would automatically place itself down when opening the inventory.

Fixed a bug where triangle walls would not disappear when the floor it was attached to did.

Fixed a bug where certain built structures would build into different structures when resources were placed down.

Fixed a bug where some structures would leave a gap.

Fixed a bug where some door structures would overlap the doorframes.

Optimization

Adjusted the way that built structures break to optimize performance.

Additional Info

If you experience with this patch that there are stones, sticks and leaves that cannot be used to craft or build structures, or won’t stack, then this is not a bug. Unfortunately, to fix some issues and prevent other issues from happening in the future, the item ID of these items had to be adjusted.

Nothing else should be affected though, and if it is, please report it via the forums or discord.

Aside from that, I want to say a thank you to the community for taking time to help Friend or Foe improve. I have lots of exciting things to develop once more bugs have been addressed, and I can't wait to share it with you!