0.8.1a Devlog - Hotfixes

HIGHLIGHTS:

2023-01-29 Added Steamworks API, Cloud saves are now enabled

2023-01-29 Fixed game breaking occlusion bug in the quarry

CHANGES:

-The game checks for a SteamID at bootup now

-Save data has been moved to the installation folder. This helps with enabling cross-saves

FIXES:

-Fixed quarry occlusion bug

-Fixed solid pond in the middle of the quarry

-Fixed goose minigame UI showing up as soon as the river zone loads

-Fixed a couple of water colliders

-Poles correctly reset fall damage now

-No more infinite pole jumps

-Fixed elevator fall damage bug

KNOWN ISSUES:

-Some longtime issues related to climbing and sliding down walls

-Infrequent camera collision issues, mostly tied to underpasses

-Every time there's a scene change, the mouse cursor mysteriously appears

-Some jank in rhythm aras

-Be careful with saving in the river zone. The river itself is still a valid save point

-The new challenges are missing of their own dedicated music and sfx

-Fech's notes aren't navigable with a controller

-There's unfinished "business mode" code in the build

-Post processing seems to get turned off when dealing with some online interactions