0.8.1a Devlog - Hotfixes

HIGHLIGHTS:
2023-01-29 Added Steamworks API, Cloud saves are now enabled
2023-01-29 Fixed game breaking occlusion bug in the quarry
CHANGES:
-The game checks for a SteamID at bootup now
-Save data has been moved to the installation folder. This helps with enabling cross-saves
FIXES:
-Fixed quarry occlusion bug
-Fixed solid pond in the middle of the quarry
-Fixed goose minigame UI showing up as soon as the river zone loads
-Fixed a couple of water colliders
-Poles correctly reset fall damage now
-No more infinite pole jumps
-Fixed elevator fall damage bug
KNOWN ISSUES:
-Some longtime issues related to climbing and sliding down walls
-Infrequent camera collision issues, mostly tied to underpasses
-Every time there's a scene change, the mouse cursor mysteriously appears
-Some jank in rhythm aras
-Be careful with saving in the river zone. The river itself is still a valid save point
-The new challenges are missing of their own dedicated music and sfx
-Fech's notes aren't navigable with a controller
-There's unfinished "business mode" code in the build
-Post processing seems to get turned off when dealing with some online interactions
