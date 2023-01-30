 Skip to content

Pizza Tower update for 30 January 2023

Patch Notes v1.0.187

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the credits.
  • Adjusted the Floor 4 boss final sequence again.
  • Added some assets in Pizzascape, Fastfood Saloon and GOLF.
  • Fixed a crash when restarting a level when the black fade happens in the hub.
  • Fixed an issue where Steam wouldn't correctly register achievements. (If you got an achievement just load up the save file and it should unlock on Steam)
  • Fixed an issue where the rendering would act weirdly when you tab out.
  • Fixed an issue where the bandito chicken could disappear if approached from below.
  • Fixed an issue where resizing the window while a zoom-in was happening would break the whole thing.
  • Fixed an issue where supertaunting a treasure guy would kill him even if still underground.
  • Fixed an issue where you could get softlocked in the first Don't Make A Sound secret if you grabbed the patrol and got him away from the entrance.
  • Fixed an issue where the deadzone for the up/down stick motion wasn't set correctly, resulting in the superjump/dive triggering at the wrong times.
  • Fixed an issue where if you hit two different timed gate buttons while the timer is still active would lock you out of the Already-Pressed achievement.
  • Fixed an issue where you could get softlocked while in the Freezerator power-up while landing a superjump.
  • Fixed an issue where the John ghost could softlock you if you went through a door at the same time he catches you.
  • Fixed an issue where attempts would carry between save files until you closed down the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2231451
