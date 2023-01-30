- Updated the credits.
- Adjusted the Floor 4 boss final sequence again.
- Added some assets in Pizzascape, Fastfood Saloon and GOLF.
- Fixed a crash when restarting a level when the black fade happens in the hub.
- Fixed an issue where Steam wouldn't correctly register achievements. (If you got an achievement just load up the save file and it should unlock on Steam)
- Fixed an issue where the rendering would act weirdly when you tab out.
- Fixed an issue where the bandito chicken could disappear if approached from below.
- Fixed an issue where resizing the window while a zoom-in was happening would break the whole thing.
- Fixed an issue where supertaunting a treasure guy would kill him even if still underground.
- Fixed an issue where you could get softlocked in the first Don't Make A Sound secret if you grabbed the patrol and got him away from the entrance.
- Fixed an issue where the deadzone for the up/down stick motion wasn't set correctly, resulting in the superjump/dive triggering at the wrong times.
- Fixed an issue where if you hit two different timed gate buttons while the timer is still active would lock you out of the Already-Pressed achievement.
- Fixed an issue where you could get softlocked while in the Freezerator power-up while landing a superjump.
- Fixed an issue where the John ghost could softlock you if you went through a door at the same time he catches you.
- Fixed an issue where attempts would carry between save files until you closed down the game.
Pizza Tower update for 30 January 2023
Patch Notes v1.0.187
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update