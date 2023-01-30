Patch 7 (v1.2.7)

Hi everyone, this will likely be the final patch before the first big feature update! This has a small set of bug fixes and improvements to address some things I've seen mentioned here in addition to a couple things I noticed myself.
The feature update (v1.3.0) is nearly done, and I'll soon be sharing more details about it along with other planned major updates, so keep an eye out!
v1.2.7
- Remove 2 non-existent photos that were making it impossible to complete the photos achievements
- Extra dialog hint to encourage exploring to the north while exploring Commo Cay
- Slightly increased time limit on final target course
- Don’t show stats on items in research tree that aren’t unlocked
- Fix some bounds calculations for target courses that allowed them to spawn partially in an adjacent area
- Updated Light Prism logic at Skull Shrines, made them more visually obvious and ensure the prism remains collectable if player leaves area without picking it up
