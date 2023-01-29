Version 1.2 Public Beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks, V1.2 will be released as a public beta first, as it WILL break saves when loaded, so please back them up before you upgrade. I've also asked Steam Cloud to purge saves from its servers, but if your saves are still on your computer, they are fine.

This is due to an error in v1.1.1 where a testing save was accidentally uploaded and has already caused the potential for corruption. Overwriting the save in Slot 1 was enough to fix it, but it did create a conflict with steam cloud's systems.

I have included the changelog below, but as an added bonus, I will be testing Intel Mac support with this build. If you currently own the game on Windows and own a mac, PLEASE check if the game works. I don't own a mac myself, and I'm relying on some voodoo magic from Steam to get this working.

CHANGES:

Changed up and revamped the secret ending on Dark Lady 31 (THIS ONE NEEDS A NEW SAVE REGARDLESS)

Fixed a lack of Insignias past Bronze (undocumented in game right now)

Added magic defence to all armours.

Massively nerfed Judgement to insta-kill only single digit characters, and basically ignore anyone much higher (i accidentally too many numbers)

YOU CAN SEE AFTER BATTLE HOW MUCH HP THE LADY HAD LEFT

The maths on damage now.

Gold = DamageDealt

EXP = DamageDealt * 5

Dark Lady HP = 99999

DamageDealt doesn't include the turn you die, damage only ticks after both take their turn (RPGMaker quirk).

It's up now on the public beta branch, there is no password.