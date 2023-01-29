 Skip to content

Flip of Light update for 29 January 2023

Patch V1.0.3: QoL, Major Bugfixes and Balancing

QoL Features / Minor Adjustments:

  • All options now save upon quitting the game
  • Collected prisms now appear as "ghost" versions, and can be recollected (with no reward)
  • Collecting a prism that doesn't relocate you far now skips the relocation animation
  • "Rooms until next section:" text now reads "Rooms until end:" when past the beginning of the last section
  • "Chloroflyp" achievement icon changed
  • New playtester credited

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed bug where dying before reaching a checkpoint in stage 5 tinted would respawn you in the wrong room or crash the game
  • Fixed bug where conveyor orientation could be changed upon respawn by hitting a switch and then going in and out of a room with an activated checkpoint
  • Fixed bug where "Rooms until end:" text did not display in tinted practice mode
  • Fixed sprite layering issue where the view mode prompt would be obscured by rule screens
  • Fixed sprite layering issue where stage decorations would appear on top of stage objects
  • Fixed bug where flip marker would not go through a portal if the player was flipped
  • Fixed possible memory leak that occured when pausing the game
  • Fixed bug where touching a gravity pad on the ceiling would trigger the sound effect
  • Fixed bug where, when menu transitioning, a tiny portion of the screen would not be covered by the transition effect
  • Fixed bug where the black bar effect underneath certain text would not cover the entire area it was supposed to

Balancing:

  • Level balancing on stages 2, 4 and 6, as well as tinted stages 1, 2, 3, and 4

