Ghost Exile update for 30 January 2023

Update 1.1.5.0e

30 January 2023

Update 1.1.5.0e

  • Fixed a bug where voice chat worked incorrectly
  • Fixed the error of accounting for the list of players inside the match
  • Fixed a visual error of the laser projector
  • Significantly increased chance of proof (laser projector)
  • Fixed a bug where the intervals between attacks did not work
  • The intervals between attacks for solo mode have been increased from 20% to 35%
  • Fixed a sound error when completing an order
  • Fixed a sound error when starting an order
  • Fixed a bug when changing the region
  • Names and surnames in Turkish have been changed

