- Fixed a bug where voice chat worked incorrectly
- Fixed the error of accounting for the list of players inside the match
- Fixed a visual error of the laser projector
- Significantly increased chance of proof (laser projector)
- Fixed a bug where the intervals between attacks did not work
- The intervals between attacks for solo mode have been increased from 20% to 35%
- Fixed a sound error when completing an order
- Fixed a sound error when starting an order
- Fixed a bug when changing the region
- Names and surnames in Turkish have been changed
Ghost Exile update for 30 January 2023
Update 1.1.5.0e
Patchnotes via Steam Community
