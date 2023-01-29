 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 29 January 2023

Jan 29

Share · View all patches · Build 10430383 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed laser and frenzy cube crash introduced in performance optimizations last patch

Adjust various audio effects and gold cubes now have a new hit sound

Changed files in this update

Depot 2076852
  • Loading history…
Depot 2076853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link