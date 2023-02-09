1.1.9 Patchnotes - Updates to the Daily Tidy and Achievements

Hello folks! Here we are at the 3 month anniversary of the release of A Little to the Left, and we’ve been blown away by the response! So many of you have shared your gameplay experience with us, and this has helped us understand what’s working, what needs improvement, and what you’d like to see more of… Thank you all for sharing with us!

One of the topics of discussion has surrounded the Daily Tidy and Steam Achievements. With help from your feedback, our patch v1.1.9 has made some changes that we hope will make the Daily Tidy and Steam Achievements more accommodating.

Daily Tidy

We’re reducing the number of solutions required to be awarded the top 3 Daily Tidy badge tiers, so more players can enjoy them- a full year for top rank was far too much! As a result, the completion count for the 90 puzzles solved badge will reduce to 50, the 180 tier will become 75, and the 365 will now be 100.

A full list of Daily Tidy updates includes:

Reducing number of solutions required for the Daily Tidy top-tier badges from 90/180/365 to 50/75/100

"Spice Jars" Daily Tidy will no longer produce variations where both solutions have the same order, preventing the second solution from being detected

Objects can no longer blend into the background in "Symmetry" Daily Tidy levels

Removed the variation of the "Symmetry" Daily Tidy that featured the bread tags sprites, as it was confusing with the “Bread Tags” puzzle

"Spider Web" Daily Tidy will no longer produce variations with overlapping fly placements

Achievements

We have decided to keep only Achievements that can be unlocked at any time, during any play through, so that all players can strive for them. This means that the following achievements will be removed, as they are tied to limited-time events and not currently unlockable:

_Special Day

Complete a Daily Tidy special event

Special 5

Complete 5 Daily Tidy special events

Special 10

Complete 10 Daily Tidy special events

Special 15

Complete 15 Daily Tidy special events_

Other Achievements will see their requirements reduced:

_ Almost A Hundred Halfway There

Complete 90 50 Daily Tidy's

Turnaround Tidier Three-quarter Sorter

Complete 180 75 Daily Tidy's

Hint Hunter

Reveal every 10 hints

What Is Will Be

Skip every 10 levels with “Let it Be”_

A full list of Achievements changes includes:

Removal of the “Complete X Daily Tidy special events” Achievements

Adjustment to the counts required for the “Complete X Daily Tidy’s” Achievements, to align with the modified badges scaling mentioned in the section above

Reduction of the “Hint Hunter” and “What Is Will Be” Achievements from requiring “every” to only requiring 10 hints and skips

"Helpful Hints" achievement now operational

"No Mess Left Behind" achievement stability fixes

"Fun For Humans" achievement stability fix

"Be The Chaos" achievement difficulty reduced

Additionally, we are aware that some of you have had your Daily Tidy streaks stalled recently. We are currently investigating and hope to be able to include a fix in our next update.

Other

Added OpenGL 3.3 support for legacy Mac's (pre-2014)

Thank you all for your patience and kind support, and for providing us with your feedback. We will continue to listen to feedback and are committed to improving the A Little to the Left we all love.