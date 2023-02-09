1.1.9 Patchnotes - Updates to the Daily Tidy and Achievements

Hello folks! Here we are at the 3 month anniversary of the release of A Little to the Left, and we’ve been blown away by the response! So many of you have shared your gameplay experience with us, and this has helped us understand what’s working, what needs improvement, and what you’d like to see more of… Thank you all for sharing with us!
One of the topics of discussion has surrounded the Daily Tidy and Steam Achievements. With help from your feedback, our patch v1.1.9 has made some changes that we hope will make the Daily Tidy and Steam Achievements more accommodating.
Daily Tidy
We’re reducing the number of solutions required to be awarded the top 3 Daily Tidy badge tiers, so more players can enjoy them- a full year for top rank was far too much! As a result, the completion count for the 90 puzzles solved badge will reduce to 50, the 180 tier will become 75, and the 365 will now be 100.
A full list of Daily Tidy updates includes:
- Reducing number of solutions required for the Daily Tidy top-tier badges from 90/180/365 to 50/75/100
- "Spice Jars" Daily Tidy will no longer produce variations where both solutions have the same order, preventing the second solution from being detected
- Objects can no longer blend into the background in "Symmetry" Daily Tidy levels
- Removed the variation of the "Symmetry" Daily Tidy that featured the bread tags sprites, as it was confusing with the “Bread Tags” puzzle
- "Spider Web" Daily Tidy will no longer produce variations with overlapping fly placements
Achievements
We have decided to keep only Achievements that can be unlocked at any time, during any play through, so that all players can strive for them. This means that the following achievements will be removed, as they are tied to limited-time events and not currently unlockable:
_Special Day
Complete a Daily Tidy special event
Special 5
Complete 5 Daily Tidy special events
Special 10
Complete 10 Daily Tidy special events
Special 15
Complete 15 Daily Tidy special events_
Other Achievements will see their requirements reduced:
_
Almost A Hundred Halfway There
Complete
90 50 Daily Tidy's Turnaround Tidier Three-quarter Sorter
Complete
180 75 Daily Tidy's
Hint Hunter
Reveal
every 10 hints
What Is Will Be
Skip
every 10 levels with “Let it Be”_
A full list of Achievements changes includes:
- Removal of the “Complete X Daily Tidy special events” Achievements
- Adjustment to the counts required for the “Complete X Daily Tidy’s” Achievements, to align with the modified badges scaling mentioned in the section above
- Reduction of the “Hint Hunter” and “What Is Will Be” Achievements from requiring “every” to only requiring 10 hints and skips
- "Helpful Hints" achievement now operational
- "No Mess Left Behind" achievement stability fixes
- "Fun For Humans" achievement stability fix
- "Be The Chaos" achievement difficulty reduced
Additionally, we are aware that some of you have had your Daily Tidy streaks stalled recently. We are currently investigating and hope to be able to include a fix in our next update.
Other
- Added OpenGL 3.3 support for legacy Mac's (pre-2014)
Thank you all for your patience and kind support, and for providing us with your feedback. We will continue to listen to feedback and are committed to improving the A Little to the Left we all love.
Changed files in this update