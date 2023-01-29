Fixed a bug where jumping through a semisolid platform will freeze the game.
Added a secret mode labeled "Mancabra".
Added the Holy Gun as a secret power-up.
Pedro Land DX update for 29 January 2023
Final Fiesta: The After Party...?
Patchnotes via Steam Community
