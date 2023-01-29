 Skip to content

Owinka Shooter update for 29 January 2023

Owinka Shooter Quality of Life Initiative Part 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed stairs in level 2

Robobean actually damages you now (sorry speedrunners)

Added audio for breaking sewer doors

