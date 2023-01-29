Once a creature reached the elder stage it would continue growing, but the rate at which it kept growing was the same as if it was still trying to reach the elder stage. In some cases a creature could grow extremely large very quickly so I added in a dampening mechanic for when a creature reaches the elder stage the amount of growth they gain from eating and also gain passively is now reduced by an amount appropriate for each species. If you think growth after reaching elder should be increased now that its been reduced to an even 0.2 or 20% of normal gains please let me know and I'll consider changing it.
Isles of Pangaea update for 29 January 2023
Dampening Growth After Reaching Elder Stage
Patchnotes via Steam Community
