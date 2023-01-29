 Skip to content

SimRail - The Railway Simulator update for 29 January 2023

Hotfix 29.01.2023

Build 10430278

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This hotfix fixes regressions in the previous update:

  • Wet surface effect during rain works correctly again
  • Disconnections should no longer occur when stopping at station

