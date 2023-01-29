Update v.1.15 Patch notes

Hello, everyone!
Here I am with another update. I listen to your feedback and I keep improving the game! Some fixes might require extra time since I'm the only dev - I thank you for your patience.
Fixes:
- fixed a glitch with Phoebe's branching dialogue in the Epilogue. It will now match Faratras' relationships.
- fixed an issue with Kung in Ch.8 where he would become invisible after talking to him after Saving/Loading.
- fixed some baloons not working properly in a dialogue between Suzaku and Shiori on the last map.
- fixed a few typos & some "wrong speakers" in the character name field.
- fixed an issue in battle where the info prompt of status ailments wouldn't disappear before/after a boss talk.
Balance changes:
- slightly buffed Stella Triplet.
- slightly buffed Neregis.
- slightly nerfed Garion's healing and AoE damage.
- slightly nerfed the Renegades' Atk stat (which influences both healing and damage).
Quality-of-Life changes:
- the goals on the Ch.6 Tactical Map have been changed to be less surprising and give the player more time to reach the boss.
- added some marks on some wood planks in the Postgame that are supposed to be checked by the player to advance in the story.
- the last Adjutant now joins as a Temp. Adjutant instead of a normal Adjutant. If they were already part of your barracks, they will be removed and placed in the temporary list.
Other:
- added full voice acting in the recruitment scene for the last Adjutant.
- added a couple lines of voice acting that were missing from a boss fight in the Postgame.
- possibly fixed an issue with characters being unable to select a move in battle if the player holds the CTRL button and clicks very fast. However, I have been unable to replicate the issue and this needs to be confirmed.
Thank you for your attention.
Until next time,
-Alfred
Changed files in this update