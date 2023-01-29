Update v.1.15 Patch notes

Hello, everyone!

Here I am with another update. I listen to your feedback and I keep improving the game! Some fixes might require extra time since I'm the only dev - I thank you for your patience.

Fixes:

fixed a glitch with Phoebe's branching dialogue in the Epilogue. It will now match Faratras' relationships.

fixed an issue with Kung in Ch.8 where he would become invisible after talking to him after Saving/Loading.

fixed some baloons not working properly in a dialogue between Suzaku and Shiori on the last map.

fixed a few typos & some "wrong speakers" in the character name field.

fixed an issue in battle where the info prompt of status ailments wouldn't disappear before/after a boss talk.

Balance changes:

slightly buffed Stella Triplet.

slightly buffed Neregis.

slightly nerfed Garion's healing and AoE damage.

slightly nerfed the Renegades' Atk stat (which influences both healing and damage).

Quality-of-Life changes:

the goals on the Ch.6 Tactical Map have been changed to be less surprising and give the player more time to reach the boss.

added some marks on some wood planks in the Postgame that are supposed to be checked by the player to advance in the story.

the last Adjutant now joins as a Temp. Adjutant instead of a normal Adjutant. If they were already part of your barracks, they will be removed and placed in the temporary list.

Other:

added full voice acting in the recruitment scene for the last Adjutant.

added a couple lines of voice acting that were missing from a boss fight in the Postgame.

possibly fixed an issue with characters being unable to select a move in battle if the player holds the CTRL button and clicks very fast. However, I have been unable to replicate the issue and this needs to be confirmed.

Thank you for your attention.

Until next time,

-Alfred