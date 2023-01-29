This build marks the first step in a bit of base building expansion we're planning, to give you more options for building the Space Rigs how you want them, and some fixes. Let me know your thoughts using (f1) in game or discord!

Build 0.1990:

-added corner shaped building blocks (ramps)

-added stairs

-fix dont always show mine asteroid pop up on first landing

-Fix possible bug on detection of item/near atomizer

-fixed farm cube normals so grass shows shadows correctly

-updated reinforced walls materials so look better

-updated main menu blurb and rearranged positions