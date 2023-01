Changes

Reworked Stamina system to be less atrocious.

Added some audio clues that help players find exits.

Increased chance of "lights out" event and entity spawns.

Fixes

fixed a bug with procedural generation in Level 0.

I'd like to use this as an opportunity to thank everyone for playing Backrooms - Surreality and giving feedback. It's incredibly important for the game and it also helps me a ton. Thank you.