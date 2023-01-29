New weapon Update

What should I add in the next update? I would like to know if you want something specific. Any ideas would be helpful, thank you! Here's a list of changes for this update.

Added new weapon: Rail Gun (Hold to charge it, default max damage is 10)

Grenade Launcher slightly changed

Explosion enemy bug fixed

Explosion enemy attack speed is increased

Added new buff (Speed Up Bullets)

Added setback for Arena Mode in case you falling out of the map

Fists hitboxes is increased

Lower weapons switch cooldown

Slow motion is working only after reflecting bullets and Melee attacks now

Skill boxes size fixed

For now I'll take some time to finish zone 3 and add some new enemies. Also I'm thinking about reworking/adding new game mode with next update.

Thank you for playing Force Reboot!

