New weapon Update

What should I add in the next update? I would like to know if you want something specific. Any ideas would be helpful, thank you! Here's a list of changes for this update.
- Added new weapon: Rail Gun (Hold to charge it, default max damage is 10)
- Grenade Launcher slightly changed
- Explosion enemy bug fixed
- Explosion enemy attack speed is increased
- Added new buff (Speed Up Bullets)
- Added setback for Arena Mode in case you falling out of the map
- Fists hitboxes is increased
- Lower weapons switch cooldown
- Slow motion is working only after reflecting bullets and Melee attacks now
- Skill boxes size fixed
For now I'll take some time to finish zone 3 and add some new enemies. Also I'm thinking about reworking/adding new game mode with next update.
Thank you for playing Force Reboot!
