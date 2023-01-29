 Skip to content

Force Reboot update for 29 January 2023

New weapon Update

Force Reboot update for 29 January 2023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What should I add in the next update? I would like to know if you want something specific. Any ideas would be helpful, thank you! Here's a list of changes for this update.

  • Added new weapon: Rail Gun (Hold to charge it, default max damage is 10)
  • Grenade Launcher slightly changed
  • Explosion enemy bug fixed
  • Explosion enemy attack speed is increased
  • Added new buff (Speed Up Bullets)
  • Added setback for Arena Mode in case you falling out of the map
  • Fists hitboxes is increased
  • Lower weapons switch cooldown
  • Slow motion is working only after reflecting bullets and Melee attacks now
  • Skill boxes size fixed

For now I'll take some time to finish zone 3 and add some new enemies. Also I'm thinking about reworking/adding new game mode with next update.
Thank you for playing Force Reboot!

