Some bug fixes. Tooltips still coming.
- Bow STR requirements reduced by 2
- Fixed rare instance where an enemy would have no enemies to generate in combat
- Typos!
- Slightly lowered gold drop amount... I'm sorry!
- Pesky Manshroom king is getting more checks to ensure he does his job properly
- Fixed Seeking Missile on items giving errors if you don't have magic missile yet
- Fixed issue with Plasma Burst
- Fixed issue with Strength of Night
- Added option for rotation to Android devices
Changed files in this update