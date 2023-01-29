 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Caves of Lore update for 29 January 2023

Some bug fixes. Tooltips still coming.

Share · View all patches · Build 10430140 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some bug fixes. Tooltips still coming.

  • Bow STR requirements reduced by 2
  • Fixed rare instance where an enemy would have no enemies to generate in combat
  • Typos!
  • Slightly lowered gold drop amount... I'm sorry!
  • Pesky Manshroom king is getting more checks to ensure he does his job properly
  • Fixed Seeking Missile on items giving errors if you don't have magic missile yet
  • Fixed issue with Plasma Burst
  • Fixed issue with Strength of Night
  • Added option for rotation to Android devices

Changed files in this update

Depot 2227131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link