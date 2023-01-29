 Skip to content

Three kingdoms story: Conussia update for 29 January 2023

Three kingdoms story: Conussia - Complete rework released!

Three kingdoms story: Conussia - Complete rework released!

29 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1998090/Three_kingdoms_story_Conussia__Complete_rework/?beta=0

Hi there!

Kamti is pleased to announce the remastering of TKS: CONUSSIA.

This is a complete rework of the original game, with all new artwork and content, new locations, and a complete overhaul of the interface to make gameplay much smoother.

This update will be free to everyone who already owns the game, and otherwise available at a discounted price for a limited time only.

In addition, we are also pleased to announce the release of a brand new DLC which adds additional quests and interactions with the main characters and introduces several new characters, including some of the mysterious Bondmaids.

As always, we value your feedback and input, and look forward to hearing your thoughts!

Regards,
KamtiGames

