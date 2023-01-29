Three kingdoms story: Conussia - Complete rework released!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1998090/Three_kingdoms_story_Conussia__Complete_rework/?beta=0

Hi there!

Kamti is pleased to announce the remastering of TKS: CONUSSIA.

This is a complete rework of the original game, with all new artwork and content, new locations, and a complete overhaul of the interface to make gameplay much smoother.

This update will be free to everyone who already owns the game, and otherwise available at a discounted price for a limited time only.

In addition, we are also pleased to announce the release of a brand new DLC which adds additional quests and interactions with the main characters and introduces several new characters, including some of the mysterious Bondmaids.

As always, we value your feedback and input, and look forward to hearing your thoughts!

Regards,

KamtiGames