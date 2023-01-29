 Skip to content

Tactical Vengeance: Play The Game update for 29 January 2023

New Update

Build 10430103

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Update

Hot Fix:

  • Fix of Thirdperson weapon Muzzle. Is now not spawn randomly.

  • Fix of Server settings with new settings. Should works currectly now.

  • Fix of graphic RGB in Maps. RGB is more clean now.

Change:

  • Sun is now more realistic with Nvidia RTX.

  • Colors in Maps is better and gives more FPS to the Maps.

  • Better Nvidia RTX Lighting and shadows in all Maps.

New:
  • Weapon Market is now available. You can find Weapon Market in all Maps, where you can change weapons during the game. Weapon Market is a fully system to change weapons, grenades and Class.

MT Games Interactive Team.

