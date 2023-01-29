New Update
Hot Fix:
-
Fix of Thirdperson weapon Muzzle. Is now not spawn randomly.
-
Fix of Server settings with new settings. Should works currectly now.
-
Fix of graphic RGB in Maps. RGB is more clean now.
Change:
-
Sun is now more realistic with Nvidia RTX.
-
Colors in Maps is better and gives more FPS to the Maps.
-
Better Nvidia RTX Lighting and shadows in all Maps.
New:
- Weapon Market is now available. You can find Weapon Market in all Maps, where you can change weapons during the game. Weapon Market is a fully system to change weapons, grenades and Class.
