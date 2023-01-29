 Skip to content

Rebound Raver update for 29 January 2023

V1.11 - minor bug fix - music volume on splash screen

Last edited by Wendy

When starting the game the splash screen was not using music volume settings set in the settings menu.
This has now been resolved.

