Latest and Greatest

- Fixed overlapping equipment issue while an item is equipped.
- Improved equipment placement collisions.
- Improved bugs associated with swapping inventory slots.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Playtest update for 29 January 2023
