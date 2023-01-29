 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. Playtest update for 29 January 2023

Latest and Greatest

Share · View all patches · Build 10430063 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed overlapping equipment issue while an item is equipped.
  • Improved equipment placement collisions.
  • Improved bugs associated with swapping inventory slots.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2079631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link